Arrest after firearm incident, another man still sought

A 44-year-old man will appear in court today charged with using a firearm to intimidate, as police hunt for his associate after three shots were fired in central Dunedin.

Witnesses at the scene, the intersection of Manor Pl and Melville St, said they heard three shots about 11.10am yesterday.

Police showed up about five minutes later, cordoning off the intersection with cars and taking statements from witnesses.

One witness said he saw a man with a mask on driving a Subaru Legacy.

Police gather at the location of an attempted shooting at the corner of Manor Pl and Melville St yesterday. PHOTOS: GERARD O'BRIEN

Another man came running across the road to the car, also wearing a mask.

The pair then took off in the Subaru.

Three .22 shell casings lying in Manor Pl, downhill from the roundabout, had road cones placed over them by police, the witness said.

Another witness had been using a nail gun nearby.

"As I put it down, I heard a bang. I was like ‘uh ... that’s not really a nailing gun’," the witness said.

A police photographer later visited the scene to photograph the shell casings.

A police photographer photographs a spent .22 cartridge case (circled) at the Manor Pl-Melville St intersection after three shots were fired yesterday morning.

A police spokeswoman said no-one was injured during the incident.

Initial information suggested the involved parties were known to each other and police did not have concerns for the wider public, the spokeswoman said.

Shortly after the incident happened, about 11.40am, the armed offenders squad (AOS) swooped on an address in Oxford St in South Dunedin.

No arrests were made and the spokeswoman was not aware of any items of interest having been recovered.

About 3pm, the AOS searched an address in Carroll St, between Melville St and Hope St, while armed general-duties officers maintained cordons.

Heavily armed members of the police armed offenders squad gather outside an address in Carroll St yesterday afternoon.

Officers had been searching for the man who allegedly fired the shots, but were once again unsuccessful, the spokeswoman said.

However, yesterday evening the spokeswoman said a 44-year-old man had been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm to intimidate.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

Officers were working to apprehend another person in relation to the incident, the spokeswoman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz