PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Scaffolding and a plastic membrane wrap surround the University of Otago’s former Albany St recording studio, as asbestos removal progresses.

Asbestos removal is nearing completion and after this the building will be demolished.

Demolition is expected to be complete by mid-November, when the land will become the site of the university’s new 450-bed Te Rangi Hiroa residential college.

The college will be ready for the 2023 year and is expected to cost about $90million.