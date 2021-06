Emergency services at the scene of an alleged assault in High St today. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A man was taken to hospital after an alleged assault in Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of an incident on High St about 12.45pm.

A man was taken to Dunedin Hospital. There was no word on the extent of injuries, and inquiries were continuing, she said.

Police were also called to a disorder incident involving multiple people in Caversham at 3.30pm, she said.