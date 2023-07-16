Attendees ready to roll at fundraising winter ball

Ready to lasso a hefty sum for charity are Dunedin Mid Winter Ball co-ordinators Sarah Fraser (left) and Rachael Taylor. PHOTO: RACHAEL TAYLOR

Bandanas and cowboy boots are set to swing at the Wingatui Community Hall as the Dunedin Mid Winter Ball returns for a second outing with a "Boot Scootin’ Boogie" theme.

Co-ordinator Rachael Taylor said last year’s inaugural event raised close to $3000 for Hato Hone St John.

This year, the evening’s proceeds will be given to Dunedin Riding for the Disabled, in Fairfield, to help spur on their efforts to provide therapeutic horse riding and horse care for people with disabilities.

The night will feature the sounds of local band Idol Frets, fronted by Gold Guitar Awards winner Kelvin Cummings.

The Dunedin Rock’n’Roll Revival Club would also provide some surprise entertainment, Miss Taylor said.

While there will be plenty of ‘yee-haws' and 'darn tootin's', the real reason for the evening is to raise some cold hard cash for charity.

‘‘Last year we sold over 400 raffle tickets on the night so we encourage our guests to bring coins but we will also have some eftpos facilities.’’

There were several prize packs worth hundreds of dollars up for grabs as well as spot prizes for best belle and beau of the ball, as well as best ‘boot scooter’ - the most extravagant, fun, happy dancer, Miss Taylor said.

Mid Winter Ball Fundraiser

Saturday, July 22

7.30pm-midnight

Wingatui Community Hall

18+ event

Visit fb.com/DunedinMidWinterBall for tickets

