Auckland opening too good to deny

Dan Reddiex has always said King’s High School is in his blood, and it would take a special opportunity to lure him away from the rector’s job.

That opportunity has come, and in a shock announcement yesterday, he revealed he was leaving to take up the principalship of Dilworth School, a private Anglican boys’ boarding school in Auckland.

Mr Reddiex will be only the eighth principal in Dilworth’s 112-year history, and Dilworth Trust board chairman Aaron Snodgrass said it was "rare for Dilworth to recruit for this important role".

King’s pupils, parents and staff were shocked to hear of their rector’s new appointment, and Mr Reddiex said it had not been an easy decision to make.

"I think it’s just time to take up a new challenge for me personally.

"And it had to be for me — it had to be a very special opportunity because King’s is in my blood and this is a very special school."

He said he had poured himself into the lives of his pupils and had forged life-long friendships with the staff.

"It has been my privilege to be the rector of King’s High School for the past 10 years.

"For all that I have given, I received so much more in return."

While he was sad to be leaving, he was looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"I can only hope that my Dilworth experience will be as rewarding and enjoyable as the time that I have spent at King’s."

King’s board of trustees chairman Richard Wingham said Mr Reddiex had given 10 years of "dedicated and inspirational" leadership which had redefined the culture of the school and set the benchmark for high performance in boys’ education in New Zealand.

Mr Wingham said under Mr Reddiex’s leadership, King’s had made significant improvements in academic achievement and had grown to become one of the largest schools in Otago.

Mr Wingham said Mr Reddiex would finish at King’s at the end of term 1 next year, and would start at Dilworth in term 2.

"It will allow us sufficient time to complete a robust recruitment process for a new rector and for a smooth transition into the role."

Mr Reddiex has been in education for more than 20 years, and before his time at King’s, he was assistant rector at Otago Boys’ High School, and an economics teacher and dean at both King’s and Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

King’s deputy rector Sheldon Revell announced two weeks ago he would also be leaving his role, although his position would be covered by the present senior management at the school.

Dilworth School

• Anglican boys’ boarding school in Auckland.

•Roll of about 640 boys, making it the largest boarding school in New Zealand.

•Costs more than $35,000 per year to study at Dilworth.

•Named after James Dilworth.

•In 1894, he bequeathed his considerable wealth and his Epsom estate to establish the school.