'Better match': David Clark back in Cabinet

David Clark is all smiles at the Labour party at Petri Dish in Dunedin on election night. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Dunedin North MP David Clark is back in Cabinet after being given new roles which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says are better suited to his skillset.

Dr Clark is number 19 on the list and has been given a swag of new portfolios, none of which will result in him being in the public spotlight as much as his previous role as Health Minister.

His portfolios are:

Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications

Minister for State Owned Enterprises

Minister of Statistics

Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission

Ms Ardern said she believed these roles were a better fit.

"Keeping in mind that although there were issues there he was still a Minister presiding over what has been ultimately a successful response to Covid-19

"On this occasion my view is that we have given a better match to his skillset in areas where he has enourmous value to add, particularly in the space around growing the digital economy and digitising the public service."

Only new MP and former Dunedin woman Ayesha Verrall is below him on the list of the ministers inside Cabinet and she picks up Associate Minister of Health, Minister for Food Safety, Minister for Seniors and Associate Minister of Research, Science and Innovation.

Dr Clark resigned as Health Minister in July after finding himself in the headlines first for breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules first for going on a mountain bike ride and then a trip to the beach with his family.

Ms Ardern initially demoted him but retained him as Health Minister, only for him to offer his resignation again after he hit the headlines for the perception he threw Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield under the bus after a video went viral.

This time she accepted and he was replaced by Chris Hipkins as Health Minister in July.