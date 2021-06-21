Some serious refurbishment work is happening at the Port Chalmers Pool. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The Port Chalmers Pool will have a different look when it reopens to the public in time for the swimming season.

More natural light will be allowed in through clear panels installed at intervals along the roof and walls.

The roof and side panels are being replaced as part of a $235,000 project for the Dunedin City Council.

Council parks and recreation acting group manager Scott MacLean said the work should be completed early next month and it remained on budget.

The more than 20-year-old panels at the pool were cracked, broken and leaking.

"The new panels are a different product and will be tougher and more durable, with a longer life," Mr MacLean said.

Amalgamated Builders Ltd was awarded the contract and staff from Todd Engineering and Foleys Dunedin have been carrying out work.

The pool is open for six months a year.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz



