Bewildered driver awoke in paddock

A woman driving to Dunedin woke up in a paddock with no memory of how she got there.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 58-year-old woman was on her way back to Dunedin from Waimate on State Highway 1 when she fell asleep behind the wheel at 10pm on Monday.

When police found her she said she woke up in the paddock and could not remember how she got there.

She was assessed by Hato Hone St John ambulance staff and had sustained no injuries, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Her car, which remained in the paddock overnight, was be towed away yesterday.

