Bike sales booming since lockdown

Bike sales are up since the nation left lockdown, Dunedin cycle shop staff say.

Cycle World co-owner Ray Dunstan, of Mosgiel, said more bikes had been sold from the shop in lower Stuart St since the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown was lifted when compared to the same period last year.

“A lot of people got their bikes out – or borrowed bikes – during lockdown and discovered how good cycling is,” Mr Dunstan said.

He recently sold bikes to a couple who commented about how the time they spent together cycling had strengthened their relationship, he said.

“It got a bit deep … they told me how awesome it’s been.”

People cycling during lockdown was “pretty cool”

“It’s such a good habit and people are carrying it on, which is good.”

Grayson Wharerimu (4), supervised by his mum Jody, rides his new bike at Marlow Park in St Kilda yesterday.PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Demand for bikes had been strong worldwide, and Mr Dunstan wondered how it could impact stock levels.

Electrify.nz Dunedin owner Mike Willis, of Portobello, said demand had been strong for the electric bikes on sale in his shop in Cumberland St.

The demand was due to people “rediscovering cycling” during lockdown, great autumn weather in Dunedin and the creation of cycleways across the city.

After the lockdown, the bike chain launched a special designed to “kick-start” business on reopening.

The promotion had ended but sale of electric bikes in his shop remained strong.

“Sales are definitely up on this time last year.”

Stock levels were down, so the chain launched a new promotion offering a deal on bikes which needed to be ordered.

Evo Cycles sales assistant Finn Burley, of North East Valley, said there had been a “huge boom” in bike sales in the Cumberland St shop after lockdown.

“It’s been good – a wide range of sales.”

When the shop’s service centre opened there was “a flood of people needing their bikes to be fixed”.

Lockdown had given people time to focus on what was important, such as spending time with family and being healthy, he said.

Off the Chain owner Jeremy Forlong, of Highcliff, said about 95% of the business in his shop in Cumberland St was bike repairs and servicing.

The shop had been busy after lockdown, he said.

“We’ve seen an influx of work but you’ve got to bear in mind, we were closed for almost two months so we might be playing catch-up.”

Jody Wharerimu, of Fairfield, said she bought a new bike online during lockdown and on the first Saturday after the lockdown was lifted, she bought a new bike for her son Grayson (4) from a shop in central Dunedin.

“He needed a new bike. We were out biking around our neighbourhood so much during lockdown – we really got into it.”