Bill for uni protest damage could top $10,000

The bill for damage to the University of Otago’s commerce building from a protest against cuts could top $10,000, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the three people who were charged with intentional damage broke the fire escape doors of a room in the university’s commerce building, along with causing serious damage to the room’s interior walls.

Snr Sgt Bond said the bill for the damage could be more than $10,000, although accurate quotes were to be obtained.

On Tuesday, three men, aged 18, 20 and 33 respectively, staged a protest in the commerce building.

A poster advertising the protest said the university "should be used to facilitate the creation of a better world, not build larger buildings and fill bulging pockets" and "the only way to make that happen is to reclaim it from (mis)management".

It is understood the people involved were protesting what they claim is mismanagement of the university, and recent staff cuts.

The trio are expected to appear in Dunedin District Court next week.

University of Otago’s Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Tony Ballantyne said peaceful protest has a long tradition at the university, and it was important that students and staff were able to express their views and protest within the law.

‘‘However, there is no place for vandalism or disorderly actions, particularly when the safety of others is put at risk,‘‘ Prof Ballantyne said.

‘‘This is against the kaupapa of our community and is not welcome. We are supporting the Police in their investigation.’’