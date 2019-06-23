Billy goat relocation kidders make family gruff

Gratuitous goat relocation remains an issue in Middlemarch, police say.

Constable Allan Lynch, of Middlemarch, said two lone goats, both tethered on the grass verge on the roadside in different parts of the district, were targeted in separate incidents.

The first incident happened about six months ago and then again about two months ago. In each incident, a goat was relocated and tethered to another grass verge on a "back road" in Middlemarch. The goat in the second incident belonged to a young family.

"They were a bit stressed [when the goat went missing] but they are glad it is back."

The first goat to go missing was also returned to its owner. As the goats were taken from different parts of the district, he doubted the incidents were linked.

Const Lynch had a blunt message for anyone considering moving a goat: "Don't do it, because they are people's pets".