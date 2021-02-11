Bird strike delays flight from Dunedin

An Air New Zealand plane struck a bird during landing at Dunedin Airport this morning.

No-one was injured, but a subsequent flight the plane was to be used for has been delayed.

The aircraft was to be used for flight NZ676 to Christchurch and Auckland, and was due to depart about 10.15am.

A Dunedin Airport spokeswoman said an engineer was checking the plane and the flight was now due to depart at noon with 85 passengers on board.