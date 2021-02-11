Thursday, 11 February 2021

11.58 am

Bird strike delays flight from Dunedin

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    An Air New Zealand plane struck a bird during landing at Dunedin Airport this morning.

    No-one was injured, but a subsequent flight the plane was to be used for has been delayed.

    The aircraft was to be used for flight NZ676 to Christchurch and Auckland, and was due to depart about 10.15am.

    A Dunedin Airport spokeswoman said an engineer was checking the plane and the flight was now due to depart at noon with 85 passengers on board.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter