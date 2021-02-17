Wednesday, 17 February 2021

3.20 pm

Body found near Long Beach

    By Molly Houseman
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    heyward_point_08092020.jpg

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Heyward Point, between Aramoana and Long Beach. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    A body has been found near Long Beach in Dunedin.

    A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a body in the Heyward Point area about 12.30pm today.

    Police are in attendance and working to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

