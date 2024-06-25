Body found in water off Brighton

Recovery efforts are underway to retrieve a body found off the coast near Brighton this morning.

A police spokesman said police were notified of a body spotted in the water off the coast of Taieri Mouth Rd at 11.40am.

Recovery of the body was currently underway with assistance from Coastguard.

‘‘Inquiries into the circumstances of this incident are in their very early stages, any update will be issued proactively when available.’’

