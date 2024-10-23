Bodycams to be worn by bus hub security

The Dunedin bus hub. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Security guards at Dunedin's troubled bus hub will be fitted with bodycams when the new service starts in November.

The Otago Regional Council today released more details about the new security contract for the inner-city hub where 16-year-old Enere McLaren-Taana was fatally stabbed on May 23.

The ODT revealed earlier this week that First Security would be taking over from Allied Security on November 1.

Otago Regional Council transport manager Lorraine Cheyne said staffing levels and hours would remain the same as when Allied Security provided the service.

Uniformed staff would patrol the bus hub and board buses at random, six days a week, from 2.30pm into the late evening.

“Security staff are expected to demonstrate an understanding of, and respect for, cultural values, customs, and protocols and have all undertaken cultural training, and in a change to the current arrangement, staff will be wearing bodycams.”

Allied Security guards patrolling the bus hub immediately after the fatality were spat on, kicked and harassed, documents released by the Dunedin City Council showed.

Weeks after the incident, ORC strategy and customer general manager Amanda Vercoe said the regional council-funded security services at the bus hub were implemented as a trial extension of existing security services funded by the city council.

Before Enere’s death, a permanent contract had been due to be tendered from July 1, to align with the financial year, Mrs Vercoe said.

However, due to the desirability of maintaining continuity of the security services’ presence following the stabbing, the contract with Allied was extended until the end of this month.

Ms Cheyne said contract was for an initial period of eight months, with the option to continue for two 12-month extensions.

This would allow changes to be made to the type of security services to be provided to accommodate recommendations from the Central City Advisory Group, which is tasked with addressing safety concerns in the central city, including at the hub, Ms Cheyne said.

Allied Security Otago manager Russ Whitaker declined to comment this week.

The 13-year-old accused of murder in the fatal stabbing appeared in the High Court at Christchurch earlier this week for a pre-trial hearing.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is set down for February next year.