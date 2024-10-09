Boil water notices lifted as flood clean-up continues

Council water crew members install temporary water pipes in the West Harbour area in Dunedin. Photo: DCC

All boil water, conservation and water restriction notices issued in the wake of the recent flooding in Dunedin have now been lifted.

A Dunedin City Council (DCC) spokesperson this morning said this included the West Harbour’s precautionary boil water (covering Ravensbourne, Maia, Roseneath, Sawyers Bay, Port Chalmers, Carey’s and Deborah Bays) and voluntary conservation (all areas including St Leonard’s) notices and the Level 1 water restrictions in Outram.

"Residents in all these areas can now use water as usual."

The spokesperson said drinking water trucks available in the West Harbour were being removed.

The clean-up from the two-day deluge is continuing across the city and in the other affected areas of eastern Otago.

There were still about 10 roads closed around Dunedin as of Wednesday morning, and many more remain affected in Central Otago and the Clutha District.

The DCC has made eight skips available for flood-contaminated waste in key locations around the city. These will be cleared regularly and then removed on Friday afternoon.

The council this morning advised that some city tracks had been closed owing to minor slips on tracks and potential contamination.

These include:

- Kaikorai Common, between Shetland and School Sts, due to potential contamination.

- Tomahawk Reserve Beach Access Track, access to the beach has been severely damaged due to wash-outs.

- Tunnel Beach Track (DOC) and Carpark (DCC), due to damage caused by slips on the track.

The council said crews were working to re-establish access to these tracks, and urged people to avoid visiting them.