Boozed driver spotted by passing ambulance

Ambulance officers helped collar a 21-year-old drink driver late last night after coming across a car that had ended up on the side of the road.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the man was driving on State Highway 1, near Waihola, when he failed to take a right-hand corner about 11.20pm.

Staff in a passing Hato Hone St John ambulance stopped to check on the man and discovered he was under the influence of alcohol.

Police were called and the man blew a breath-alcohol level of 1244mcg.

‘‘1244mcg is really high. It’s very concerning. That’s a lot of alcohol prior to driving.’’

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he has been summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court.