Boozy sexualised behaviour commonplace at 'deeply disturbing' camps

An independent review into second-year law camps at the University of Otago has found drunken and sexualised behaviour was commonplace, and associated with activities that were ingrained traditions.

However the camps will not be cancelled, with Dean of Law Professor Jessica Palmer and pro-vice chancellor for humanities Professor Tony Ballantyne saying they intended to work with students to lead future events, and believed it was feasible for the law camps to be run safely.

The camp is organised by the Society of Otago University Law Students (SOULS) and is an annual event to which all second-year students are invited.

It was cancelled this year after allegations of inappropriate behaviour, including jelly wrestling, hit headlines.

The review, written by Dunedin barrister David Sim, was released this afternoon and described the camps as " a deeply disturbing and unpleasant experience'' for at least some of the the students who attended.

Drunken behaviour Mr Sim established took place included "Court Sessions'' involving drinking as a punishment for various transgressions, and giving male students spirits ahead of a Miss Natural Justice competition which involved performing a striptease.

"It was clear from speaking with the witnesses that, for at least some students who have attended law camps, it was a deeply disturbing and unpleasant experience,'' the report said.

Events including the Court Sessions and Miss Natural Justice had been a part of the camps "to the point that they could be described as a tradition''.

Sexualised behaviours listed included a female student performing a striptease to her underwear, a skit involving a topless woman who lay on a male student who did press ups, and a Talent Show where some women were topless, and men stripped down to their underwear.

There was also a mention of a 2015 camp, where a male student sat on a chair and a female student "danced suggestively on his lap''.

There was evidence of peer pressure from other students, and evidence given "that some second year students were persuaded, and even pressured, to take part in activities in which they did not want to participate".

A statement released from the university today along with the review said no criminal behaviour had taken place at the camps, but measures taken had ``not been sufficient to manage culture and ensure safety for all''.

However student feedback had not been all negative.

"Six students with experience of camps from 2011 to 2017 came forward with concerns. At the same time a large number of other students reported having had a positive experience," the university statement said.

SOULS released a statement which said a number of changes were scheduled for the 2018 camp before its cancellation, including doubling the number of leaders so each group had a female and a male leader, requiring leaders to be sober, and having a clear expectation there was no nudity during the camp.

"SOULS has tried to get feedback surrounding the camps from all law students, and an overwhelming majority of respondents said that they would like to see a law camp in 2019.''



