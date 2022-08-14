Bowled over by goodness

The Dunedin Bowling Club is serving up a big bowl of caring.

The food truck, run by Liam Arthur and Jackie Bannon, serves $4 bowls of food.

Ms Bannon said anyone could bring along their own bowl and the team would fill it with their simple but tasty meals.

"Basically, we just want to make food more accessible for people, so we are selling $4 meals if you bring your own bowl. That's why it is called Dunedin Bowling Club."

The pair accepted any container.

"People bring all sorts of things. You can bring a little click clack, you can bring normal bowls we will fill anything, we are not picky," she said.

Some people took the food away for their families and others would eat their meal inside the community centre.

Mr Arthur said meals were changed every week based on what was in season and what was available.

"We usually try to give them nice big portions."

Dunedin Bowling Club operators Jackie Bannon (left) and Liam Arthur bring a bowl full of goodness to South Dunedin. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

An example of meals was lemongrass and coconut roast potatoes, with vegetable stew, smoked corn and a flatbread.

Simple options such as macaroni and cheese were also available.

Food was purchased in bulk and the pair milled their own wholegrains and spices to keep the price down.

Ms Bannon said a big part of the food truck had been a "pay it forward" system. People could buy their meal and top up their payment with a $4 coupon for someone else to eat as well.

Coupons could be taken away or given to the community network to distribute.

This had been very popular and some families used it as a learning exercise. Parents would explain the concept to children so they could see not everybody had easy access to food, Ms Bannon said.

• The Dunedin Bowling Club operates on Mondays and Fridays from 3.30pm-8pm from the South Dunedin Community Centre at 278a King Edward St.

