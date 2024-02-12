Boy racer crashes into power pole

A driver crashed into a power pole in Caversham after allegedly doing burnouts and goading motorists into a race.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) and Hato Hone St John responded to a crash on Caversham Valley Rd, at 2am on Sunday.

An 18-year-old driver had reportedly been performing burnouts in Mosgiel and attempting to race vehicles on the motorway, before they crashed.

The teen’s vehicle lost control, swerving across the lanes to cut people off "enticing a race" before they hit a power pole, Sgt Lee said.

There was extensive damage to the vehicle and detours were put in place while the scene was cleared.

It appeared speed and impairment were factors in the crash, Sgt Lee said.

No injuries were reported to the occupants of the vehicle but the driver was transported to Dunedin Hospital for assessment.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two engines were dispatched from the Lookout Point and St Kilda stations.

They found one car in the centre lane and no-one was trapped.

Aurora Energy was notified due to exposed wiring protruding from the pole.

