Thursday, 28 January 2021

Updated 8.10 pm

Brockville crash driver does a runner

    By Daisy Hudson
    Police are searching for a person who crashed a car into a hedge and ran from the scene in Dunedin this evening.

    A spokeswoman said police were called to Caldwell St in Brockville about 6pm. A car had crashed into a hedge on someone's property, and had also hit parked cars.

    The driver had left on foot, and police dog units were at the scene to try and find them.

    No injuries had been reported, the spokeswoman said. 

    In an update around 8pm police said the person still had not been found, and inquiries were continuing.

