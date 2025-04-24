Brockville trailer death charge upgraded to manslaughter

Andrew Jayden Mercer has been charged with manslaughter. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A Dunedin man has been charged with manslaughter after his partner died following a fall from a moving trailer.

Andrew Jayden Mercer, 31, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning having previously been charged with reckless driving causing injury to Robert Douglas Ralston.

He was also charged with refusing to undergo a compulsory impairment test and breaching the Search and Surveillance Act.

The victim was critically injured followed the March 29 incident and died in hospital last week.

Today, a new charge of manslaughter was added and Mercer’s case was transferred to the High Court.

No pleas have been entered to the charges.

At the time of the incident, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Brockville Rd after reports of a pair arguing.

Mercer allegedly got into a car, while Mr Ralston was in a trailer attached to its rear.

Police said the victim fell onto the ground and suffered serious head injuries after the car accelerated suddenly.

Mercer was released on bail to appear before the High Court next month.