Browsing time had by all

PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Daisy Read and Beau Roberts, both of Auckland, browse the racks at the Vintage Roundup vintage clothing and craft market at Burns Hall in Dunedin on Saturday.

Market organiser Tannia Lee said the quarterly market was in its sixth year and was again proving popular, attracting 27 stallholders and a crowd of hundreds throughout the day. Most stallholders came from Dunedin, but others were from as far afield as Milton, Herbert and Cromwell.