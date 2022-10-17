Bunch of bargains

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Rachael McConnell (left) and Richard Murphy, of Dunedin, buy some plants from Terracotta Plants owner Mick Mackenzie at the Rhododendron Day plant sale in the Dunedin Botanic Garden’s car park yesterday.

Friends of the Dunedin Botanic Garden president Sam Moncur said the sale went "fantastically".

There were 12 different stalls selling a variety of non-plant goods as well, from beeswax food wraps to woodspun goods.

Food vendors were on-site and the warm weather held up, making for a delightful day, he said.