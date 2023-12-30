Burning couch extinguished in Castle St

Firefighters were called to put out a burning couch in Dunedin's student quarter overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said a crew from the Willowbank station attended the blaze in Castle St at 1am.

‘‘It was a couch on fire in the middle of the road in the student area - how ‘unusual’ for Dunedin.

‘‘Willowbank found one couch on fire which they extinguished.’’

A reporter at the scene later said the remains of the burnt-out couch could still be smelt as its remains lay in a carpark in the street.

