Burns anniversary panel discusses adapting literature

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Speaking at the Saturday morning panel discussion "From Book to Film — Adapting New Zealand Literature to the Screen" are (from left) playwright, novelist and Burns Fellow 1993 Stuart Hoar, writer editor and Burns Fellow 1999 Paula Boock and University of Otago Department of English and Linguistics Professor Emeritus Alistair Fox.

Part of the Burns Fellowship 60th Anniversary, the event explored the function of adapting books to films within a nation’s culture, while examining the effect of reinterpreting literary sources.

The discussion was moderated by University of Otago Department of English and Linguistics associate professor Chris Prentice and also included playwright and Burns Fellow 2017 Victor Rodger and scriptwriter and Burns Fellow 1979 Michael Noonan.