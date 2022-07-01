Friday, 1 July 2022

10.08 am

The bus that didn't slow down: Boy hurt in speed bump mishap

    By Wyatt Ryder
    A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a bus driver went too fast through a pair of new speed bumps near Dunedin.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a bus was heading from Portobello to Dunedin through Macandrew Bay about 7.45am yesterday morning when the driver went over the bumps.

    The bus went over the speed bumps, which caused passengers to be thrown up in the air.

    A 13-year-old boy fell at the back of the bus and hit his head on one of the seats.

    He was assessed by ambulance staff and transported to Dunedin Hospital.

    The two new speed bumps were new but had good signage around them. 

     

