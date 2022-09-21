Bus hits travel agent's verandah

Emergency services and bus staff inspect damage after a bus crashed into a travel agent’s verandah in central Dunedin yesterday.

Hannagan and Greive Travel Associates co-owner Alex Hannagan said she was sitting at her desk when a bus hit the verandah of her premises in Moray Pl at the intersection with Stuart St about 5.15pm.

The incident was really scary, Ms Hannagan said.

"I [was] just minding my own business, then bang."

REPORT: OSCAR FRANCIS / PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

It was not the first time it had happened. There had been about six such incidents in the decade she had worked at the premises.

No injuries were reported.