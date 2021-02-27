Bus stop changes supported

Moves to make bus stops safer in Dunedin by creating easier entries and exits for drivers should be strongly supported, an advocacy group says.

No-stopping lines will be added around bus stops in areas such as South Dunedin.

A series of parking changes by the Dunedin City Council will result in a net loss of 28 car parks, but Bus Users Support Group Otepoti co-president Alex King said safety benefits could easily be justified.

"Many of the bus stops in question are unsafe for elderly passengers or those with disabilities or small children, as the bus is unable to pull close in to the kerb," he said.

His comments were not directly aimed at Dunedin city councillor Lee Vandervis — who this week questioned the safety reasoning for making such changes — but Mr King had noticed the loss of car parks tended to generate negative commentary in social media.

"We believe most Dunedin residents are happy with the provision of safe bus stops," Mr King said.

The group is, however, questioning the value of proposed changes to St Kilda services.

Two bus services make the same loop at the end of the journey in St Kilda and the Otago Regional Council proposes a two-way service instead.

That would result in bus stops on both sides of the street.

Mr King said the proposal would turn several stops into a half-hourly rather than 15-minute service.

"It would be simpler to keep the existing anti-clockwise loop, as it is well understood," the group has said in a submission to the regional council.

"It would save money not to build twice as many bus stops as a two-way loop would require.

"We prefer to see money being spent on adding bus stops in known gaps, such as Crawford St, and making existing stops accessible."

