Ball descends into brawl at Aquinas College

Aquinas College. File photo: Peter McIntosh

A brawl broke out among students at a University of Otago residential college ball over the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Aquinas College at 9pm on Saturday during their yearly ball for first year students.

Police were called after two different groups got into a fight, leading to a 20-year-old student to punch another 20-year-old in the mouth.

He was arrested and charged with assault and he would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

About an hour later in Castle St, police were patrolling the student quarter when they stopped to deal with an overly-intoxicated man.

While stopped, officers heard a loud roar of an engine and tyres screeching before they watched a car drift around the corner and head down Castle St before fishtailing along the road.

Police waived for the vehicle to stop, which they did, and the 20-year-old driver underwent breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 1002mcg.

He was arrested for sustained loss of traction and driving under the influence of alcohol, his vehicle was impounded and he was bailed to appear in court at a later date.

