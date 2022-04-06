Call for long-term online learning

University of Otago Disabled Students’ Association co-president Sean Prenter says the hybrid mix of online and in-person learning introduced because of the pandemic has been a boon for students with disabilities. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A University of Otago disability rights advocate is calling on the university to offer long-term online learning options for people with disabilities.

University of Otago Disabled Students’ Association co-president Sean Prenter said the hybrid mix of online and in-person learning the pandemic introduced had been a boon for students with disabilities.

Mr Prenter, who had a traumatic brain injury and is immunocompromised, said the university’s online learning options were essential for people such as him.

While online learning was not the way forward for all students, he believed a hybrid design would serve inclusivity.

"Online learning isn’t for everyone because not everyone has access, and I am aware a lot of students have suffered throughout the lockdowns," he said.

However, online learning should be universally available to those who needed it, he said. Students had many reasons why they might not be able attend class in person, from physical to cognitive, he said.

Mr Prenter described an incident recently in which he was notified at 9am to attend a tutorial at 11am.

When he refused, the department head told him the hybrid approach to tutorials was not practical, he said.

"However, since that time a different lecturer has hosted hybrid tutorials with in-person and online streams," he said.

Most of his lectures were both recorded and held in person.

"Some lecturers will hold the absence of a recorded option over the heads of students to try to encourage students to attend in person," he said.

Disability accommodation at the university could vary widely, depending on a lecturer’s "ideology", the departmental position on accessibility and the lived experience of each student, he said.

University of Otago deputy vice-chancellor academic Prof Helen Nicholson said not all staff members offered online options.

"For some forms of learning this is not the most appropriate way of assisting students’ learning," Prof Nicholson said.

Mr Prenter said even when recordings were available for students with disabilities the students might be unaware support was there.

This affected their learning outcomes, he said.

He estimated the university had about 1000 students with disabilities.

Walking to class could be difficult for some, while the environment of a lecture hall might not be comfortable for others.

"The university’s Disability Information and Support Service is helpful, but still some people fall through the gaps.

"A uniform lecture accessibility policy needs to exist," he said.

Prof Nicholson said the university was waiting for guidance from the Government before making any decisions regarding teaching.

"We would like to return to as much face-to-face teaching as possible as long as it conforms to the Prime Minister’s guidelines."

The university would consider all options as part of its deliberations and a hybrid model would be one of them, she said.

