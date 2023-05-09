Mental health tied to locale: new study

About one in 10 young people were identified as having a mental health condition in 2018, and new research shows it may be being caused by living in areas with high numbers of fast food, alcohol and gambling outlets.

University of Otago women’s and children’s health research fellow and study leader Dr Nick Bowden worked with University of Canterbury researcher Dr Matt Hobbs to analyse data of nearly one million young people, aged 10 to 24, to investigate whether the environment in which they grow up is associated with their mental health.

Using the Healthy Location Index, in conjunction with population-level mental health data from Statistics New Zealand’s Integrated Data Infrastructure, they discovered young people living in health-constraining environments were more likely to experience poorer emotional and mental health.

Health-constraining environments included areas with close proximity to dairies and alcohol, fast food and gambling outlets, and poor access to green spaces, blue spaces, fruit and vegetable stores and physical activity venues.

In contrast, young people living in health-promoting environments — areas with limited access to unhealthy features and good access to healthy features — were less likely to have problems with substance abuse.

Results also indicated hospital admissions for self-harm were also more likely in health-constraining environments and less likely in health-promoting environments.

Behavioural problems, such as ADHD, were relatively stable across all environments.

While it is acknowledged that environmental factors are only one of the complex influences affecting youth mental health, Dr Bowden said the study’s findings could be used to help inform practical interventions by policymakers.

"The drivers of mental health are complex, but it’s possible we can make significant improvements to mental health at a population level by ensuring the environments people grow up in are healthy, with limited exposure to potentially detrimental features.

"Some of this is not an easy fix. It’s about city planning, creating spaces for parks and so on.

"But in other cases, it is about policy change, such as reducing the number of gaming venues and pokie machines, particularly in poorer communities which at present are targeted by this industry.

"And it’s about giving communities more power to advocate for what they want in their neighbourhoods, such as opposing new alcohol outlets."

The study was part of a wider two-year project, funded by Cure Kids and the Better Start National Science Challenge, he said.

"Having seen the limitations of less nuanced public health interventions, the research team is committed to research that takes multiple factors — including environmental influences — into account.

"We believe a more holistic focus, including cultural differences and engagement with individuals and communities, is key."