Polytechnic sculpture unveiled

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A new sculpture was unveiled on Thursday at Otago Polytechnic’s Harbour Tce quad.

Otago Polytechnic deputy chief executive for partnership and equity Megan Potiki said the sculpture represented the future and also challenged those that followed to uphold the mahi on which the polytechnic was built.

Carver Steve Solomon said the pou reflected not just him, as the artist, but the wider community. He was assisted by Jay Davis and Paora Peipi.

The sculpture was inspired by the porch of a marae as well as the space in which it was situated, Solomon said.

Ms Potiki said the sculpture symbolised the end of Otago Polytechnic’s Māori strategic framework, which was established nearly 20 years ago, and welcomed Te Pae Tawhiti, Te Tiriti o Waitangi excellence framework launched by Te Pūkenga New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, in 2020 and revised last week.

A pou typically denoted a border. In this context it honoured the history of Otago Polytechnic and also aligned with Ngāi Tahu deity Tāwhaki, who represented knowledge, she said.

By Julie Asher