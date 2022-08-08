Power back on at university

Aurora Energy raced to respond to a cable fault at the University of Otago this afternoon.

The fault was notified about 1pm on Aurora’s website, with an expected power on time of about 5pm.

Power was restored shortly before 2.10pm.

An Aurora Energy spokeswoman said the company was aware of a cable fault which caused an outage that was impacting the university.

A faults crew was sent to the site.

The university has sent out a notification to staff and students, indicating that a potential cable failure occurred at a feed for one of the five electricity supply points.

"PLEASE TREAT ALL EQUIPMENT AS LIVE AT ALL TIMES," the notification says.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz