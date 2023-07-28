Prof ready to go for Red Nose Day fundraising

Stephen Robertson

Stephen Robertson is one of many scientists who will take time out from doing big research for little lives today so he can help raise money on Cure Kids Red Nose Day.

The annual event aims to raise more than $500,000 to help fund new child health research projects across the country, in a bid to save, extend and improve the lives of millions.

Prof Robertson is the Cure Kids professor of paediatric genetics at the University of Otago where he does research into rare genetic alterations.

One of his latest projects is on biliary atresia — a blockage in the tubes (ducts) that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder. It is a congenital condition which occurs when the bile ducts inside or outside the liver do not develop normally.

"That’s a disorder that leads to liver damage in very young children."

His research involved understanding the genetic underpinnings of rare genetic alterations impairing children’s health and function, particularly neuro-developmental disorders.

"The purpose of my science is to develop ways and approaches to actually discover and characterise these genetic novelties in ways that are specific and precise for families."

Red Nose Day ambassador Ben Harper is ready for a big day of fundraising. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Prof Robertson said like many childhood disease researchers, funding was key to his success.

"Cure Kids is central to our laboratory activity.

"They start, and frequently prime, the pump in activating a research project before we can attract more substantial funding from other bodies, such as the Health Research Council and the Marsden Fund.

"Cure Kids is so important for the health of young people in New Zealand."

Other research projects include growing human skin to treat the rare and debilitating skin disease Epidermolysis bullosa; an innovative digital approach to help prevent youth suicide and a new intervention that will reduce the incidence of chronic lung disease in children born pre-term.

Cure Kids chief executive Frances Soutter said New Zealand continued to face significant challenges when it came to child health.

"By getting behind Red Nose Day, you can help us help world-class researchers in New Zealand find better treatments, preventions and cures for kids."

This year’s Red Nose Day is set to be action-packed, with hundreds of schools, businesses and community groups holding baking sales, spell-a-thons, quiz nights and mufti days across the country.

