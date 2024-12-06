Reducing sickness anxiety for children

My Sore Throat’s illustrator Lisa McComish (left) and author Dr Heather Brooks at the Hunter Centre in Dunedin during the launch of their new children’s book on Wednesday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Demystifying the world of bacteria for children is the goal for one Dunedin medical laboratorist.

University of Otago Medical Laboratory Science programme associate professor and assistant director Dr Heather Brooks released her book My Sore Throat on Wednesday.

The book follows protagonist "Small Bear" as he becomes ill with a sore throat and visits the doctor for a throat swab.

"My primary reason for writing this book was to help reduce anxiety by explaining a laboratory test for a common childhood illness.

"For safety and patient confidentiality reasons, the general public is not allowed access to diagnostic medical laboratories, so this profession is generally hidden."

Important health messages about antibiotic resistance were woven into the story for the adult readers who may be flicking through the book with their children.

"In the context of My Sore Throat, antibiotics are important in preventing rheumatic fever, which is a rare complication of a bacterial throat infection."

The book was illustrated by artist and illustrator Lisa McComish, who created a book filled with a patchwork of old magazine and "around-the-home" wares pieced together into a mosaic.

"Creating the illustrations for My Sore Throat felt like a massive task," Ms McComish said.

"I wanted to do the words justice and also to create a character that would appeal to all children.

"Each image is made from individual elements, collaged into many layers, colour photocopied, recut and glued on a large sheet of white card as if it were a page. There are a lot of tiny details for readers to find."

My Sore Throat is available through the publisher, Manu Scripts, the website and in selected bookstores. — APL