Student accidentally hit by flatmate's car

A student was taken to Dunedin Hospital yesterday after her flatmate accidentally ran her over.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to Leith St North about 12.45pm where a 21-year-old woman had reversed out of an angled carpark and scraped the side of a car parked next to hers.

"She’s moved forward again, but then thought she was in reverse but was actually in drive, and has gone forward and mounted the footpath, hitting her flatmate and wedging her between a wooden fence and the vehicle.

"Surprisingly, the flatmate only sustained an abrasion to her right ankle, but was taken to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution."

Snr Sgt Bond said police were waiting to see if hospital staff discovered any further injuries to the flatmate before deciding on any charges.

