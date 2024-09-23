Car abandoned after cycle barrier hit: police

A woman had to abandon her car after she damaged it so badly in a collision with a concrete cycleway barrier that the car gave up the ghost and came to a ‘‘stand-still’’ a few hundred metres away in Cumberland St.

Sergeant Simon Reay said the 35-year-old woman in a Subaru attracted the attention of other drivers as she drove along State Highway 1, north of Dunedin, about midday on Saturday.

‘‘There were multiple driving complaints received by police from members of the public, to advise the vehicle was being driven on the wrong side of the road, mounting a concrete barrier to a cycle lane, driving on a cycle lane before cutting back in front of traffic and running a red light.

‘‘Due to the damage sustained by the vehicle’s wheels, it came to a stand-still on Cumberland St.

‘‘The driver ran off but was located and arrested a short while later by police.’’

Sgt Reay said the woman failed a compulsory impairment test and was sent for a blood test.

Police were awaiting the results of the test before considering charges, he said.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz