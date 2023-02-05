Car crashes into Moray Pl building

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A car crashed into a building in Moray Pl today, prompting a callout from emergency services.
A police spokeswoman said officers responded to the scene of a single vehicle collision in Moray Pl, between View St and Stuart St about 11.45am.
"It looks like a vehicle has hit a building," she said.
Officers were seen speaking with the two occupants of the vehicle at the scene.
Fire and Emergency assisted with traffic management while emergency services spoke with those involved.
No one was believed to have been injured during the incident, the spokeswoman said.
A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle from the footpath.