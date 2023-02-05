Car crashes into Moray Pl building

A car crashed into a building in Moray Pl today, prompting a callout from emergency services.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to the scene of a single vehicle collision in Moray Pl, between View St and Stuart St about 11.45am.

"It looks like a vehicle has hit a building," she said.

Officers were seen speaking with the two occupants of the vehicle at the scene.

A car hit a building in what was believed to be a parking incident in Moray Pl. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Fire and Emergency assisted with traffic management while emergency services spoke with those involved.

No one was believed to have been injured during the incident, the spokeswoman said.

A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle from the footpath.

