Car crashes into parked car in Brockville

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Brockville Rd. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Emergency services have attended a crash involving a car and parked car in Dunedin this evening.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to crash, where a car had hit a parked car, in Brockville Rd, at 6.59pm.

One person had been taken to Dunedin Hospital and it appeared there was only one person involved.

Injuries were unknown, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they sent two crews to the scene.

‘‘Everyone was out of the car, no one was trapped.’’

St John have been contacted for comment.