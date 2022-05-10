Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Car ends up in water after driver swerves to avoid cat

    By Oscar Francis
    Seeing a black cat on the road resulted in bad luck for a driver who ended up taking a saltwater swim in the early hours of the morning.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 21-year-old man was driving west along Aramoana Rd in the vicinity of Deborah Bay about 1am this morning.

    Upon rounding a bend, the man saw a black cat in the middle of the road, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The man braked and swerved to avoid it, a vehicle behind him, driven by a 27-year-old male, was unable to stop in time and collided with the rear of the vehicle in front, nudging it into the water.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended along with St John.

    Minor injuries were reported, Snr Sgt Bond said.

