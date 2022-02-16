Car fire thought caused by crash

Emergency services used breathing apparatus after they were called to a ‘‘fully involved’’ car fire near Dunedin last night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to a car on fire near the Waiora Scout Camp at the intersection of Silverstream Valley Rd and Flagstaff-Whare Flat Rd about 8.15pm.

Two crews, from Mosgiel Station and Rosyln Station attended along with police.

When they arrived they found the car fire was ‘‘fully involved’’ and breathing apparatus was used.

No injuries were believed to have occurred.

The crews got the fire under control and left about 9.10pm, he said.

A police spokeswoman said the incident appeared to be the result of a vehicle collision.