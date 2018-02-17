Car flips over bank in Dalmore

Photo: Peter McIntosh

A woman escaped serious injuries after a car she was travelling in went out of control and over a bank in the Dunedin suburb of Dalmore before landing on its roof.

The white saloon crashed in Fea St, about 9.15am today.

It is understood the woman had only minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman said police contacted the Dunedin City Council to have warning signs placed in the area because of the slippery conditions.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in the accident, and initial indications were that the accident was weather-related, she said.

A tow truck was called in to remove the upturned vehicle, which was blocking a private driveway nearby.