Car hits pole on crossing outside Dunedin school

Emergency services at the scene in Brockville this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A car needed to be towed after crashing into a power pole with enough force to put it on a lean outside a Dunedin school this afternoon.

The car smashed into the pole on Brockville Rd at the pedestrian crossing near the entrance to Brockville School about 1pm.

A police spokesman said the car needed to be towed and pole was on a lean so Aurora Energy was notified.

He said some delays could be expected in the area.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to assist.

Hato Hone St John sent one ambulance to assess one patient and treat them at the scene.