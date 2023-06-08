Car plunges into harbour amid spate of icy crashes

A car came off State Highway 88 early this morning at Blanket Bay. Photo: Gregor Richardson

As Jack Frost tightens his grip on Dunedin, police are urging drivers to take more care following several ice-related crashes overnight.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a car slipped off State Highway 88 about 6.30am this morning and ended up submerged in Blanket Bay.

Did you crash in Otago Harbour this morning? Email reporters@odt.co.nz

Fortunately, the occupants were able to escape without injury.

Soon after, at 6.35am on State Highway 1, between Allanton and Waihola, a white SUV skidded off the road due to ice and hit a bank. Again, no injuries were reported, he said.

Icy conditions were also believed to be partly responsible for a Mazda Demio crashing into a fence in South Rd, Caversham, about 10.40pm last night.

Snr Sgt Bond said the occupants ran off.

"The vehicle was stolen, a window had been broken and the ignition barrel had been ripped out.

"Investigations are ongoing to find out who the occupants were."

And at 11.30pm, Police were called to Signal Hill Rd where a vehicle was discovered in a ditch on a tight corner.

"It appears the car had slid off in the frosty conditions."

No driver or passengers were found at the scene. Police are now tracking down the owner.

Snr Sgt Bond urged drivers to take more care on the roads at the moment because of the heavy frosts.

"Be careful of black ice, ensure your windscreen is clear, drive to the conditions, slow down, and also be mindful of sun strike.

"It’s not fully into winter yet, so it’s going to get worse before it gets better. This is just the beginning."

