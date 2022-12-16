Car roll closes road

PHOTO: JOHN DOCKERTY

A tow truck removes a vehicle which rolled in Three Mile Hill Rd yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash near the Taieri Plain Lookout, about 2.45pm.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was out of the car when emergency services arrived.

The road was closed while the scene was cleared, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance took one patient to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.