Car rolls in Mosgiel

A car has rolled in Mosgiel, smashing into a parked vehicle.

A police spokesman said police were notified of the crash at about 2.30pm in Goodall St.

Photo: Gregor Richardson

No injuries were reported but St John and Fire and Emergency NZ attended as a precaution, he said.

Residents in the neighbourhood said people frequently went too fast around the corner.

Although it was an issue, it was the first accident to happen in about 10 years, one said.