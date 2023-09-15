Car rolls in north Dunedin crash

Emergency services at the crash where a car rolled over near Upper Junction on Friday. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A car rolled on to its roof after crashing at Upper Junction in Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokesman said officers responded to a single vehicle crash on North Rd at 2.40pm today.

The car crashed in North Rd and rolled over onto its roof.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Hato Hone St John were in attendance.

Traffic was being diverted back the way it came but the road has since reopened.

