Car slides off frosty road

Police are urging caution after a vehicle slid off a frosty road near Dunedin this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a one-car crash on the Northern Motorway between Pine Hill Rd and Waitati Valley Rd about 7.40am today.

A car slid off the road and into a ditch.

St John was called and two people were believed to have received minor injuries.

The road was later gritted and police were urging drivers to proceed with caution as ice had been noted in the area.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the lane was blocked initially, and two crews, from Willowbank and Dunedin City stations, assisted at the scene.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz