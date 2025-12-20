Unpaid Otago fines hit $9.6m

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Unpaid and overdue fines in Otago have risen in the past year as the amount of debt owed nears $10 million.

In data released to the Otago Daily Times by the Ministry of Justice, the total value of overdue fines in Otago as of November 30, 2025 was $9.6m.

That was up from $8.2m in 2024.

In the period between November 30, 2024 and January 1, 2025, the number of unpaid fines rose by $1.2m.

The total amount of fines overdue in Otago was 46,930, a 13% increase from 2024.

A ministry spokeswoman said there could be a number of reasons why the number jumped by $1.2m in a single month.

The figures could change due to defaults on payment arrangements, or changes in the value of the fine.

"The total outstanding amount may increase even when the number of overdue fines decreases."

Ashburton also recently moved to the Otago Justice Service Area, meaning the numbers from that area came off Canterbury’s total and on to Otago’s.

The ministry calculated the data based on the region the fine was incurred, not where the recipient lived.

Otago's oldest overdue court fine recently celebrated it’s 40th birthday, while Southland's oldest fine was 39-years-old.

Ministry of Justice national service delivery group manager Tracey Baguley said the ministry was "committed to ensuring that fines and reparation remain credible sanctions".

"Fines and reparation do not go away or expire due to age, regardless of how old a fine is or when it was imposed.

"If it remains unpaid, the court can and will contact the individual where possible to get payment."

Exceeding the speed limit in a 50kmh zone and getting snapped by a speed camera, generated the largest number of overdue fines in Otago, however in Southland, parking in a prohibited area generated the most.

